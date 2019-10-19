After an admittedly miserable performance at Purdue last week, in which Maryland lost to an undermanned football team on a three-game losing streak playing a redshirt freshman at quarterback, the Terps were hoping to find some redemption and regain some confidence at home Saturday against Indiana.
Faced with its own injury problems — redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr. sat out with a high-ankle sprain and graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson was sidelined for his second straight game with the same injury — Maryland seemed to be on the verge of doing both.
In the end, the Terps earned back some self-respect but couldn’t come away with a victory, losing the Hoosiers, 34-28, before an announced 32,606 at Maryland Stadium. For the fourth straight year, a high-scoring game that came down to the end was won by Indiana (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten).
The defeat, the fourth in five games for Maryland (3-4, 1-3), all but dashed any chance of the Terps navigating their way to six wins and bowl-eligibility against a schedule that becomes much more daunting in the second half of the season, beginning next Saturday at unbeaten, No. 20-ranked Minnesota.
Getting the bulk of the carries, junior Javon Leake rushed for a career-high 158 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yarder, on 23 carries. But after Maryland took over at its own 18-yard line with a little under four minutes left, Leake fumbled. It was the first time the Terps had fumbled all season.
After a 34-yard field goal by Logan Justus, the Terps started at their own 25 with 2:49 left to play. Despite starting the last-ditch drive with an illegal chop block that put the ball back at the 13, Maryland drove into Indiana territory at the 42 before redshirt junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was intercepted with a minute left.
Pigrome, who overthrew junior receiver Sean Savoy around the Indiana 20, finished 17 of 27 for 210 yards and threw a pair of first-half touchdowns. Senior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who replaced injured starter Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter, completed 20 of 27 passes for 193 yards a touchdown.
For much of the first half, Maryland’s offense got help from Indiana’s defense, which was called for three penalties on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Pigrome hitting sophomore tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo for an 11-yard touchdown, and from Leake, whose 60-yard run helped tie the game at 14.
After the Hoosiers, who like the Boilermakers a week ago scored on their first two possessions, went ahead 17-14 on a 21-yard field goal by Justus with 7:36 left in the first half, the Terps took the lead briefly. Dontay Demus Jr.’s first reception of the game, a 40-yarder, helped set up his 15-yard touchdown catch.
Maryland’s defense, which struggled throughout the loss in West Lafayette, Indiana, had similar problems Saturday.
Except for a second-quarter interception in the end zone by senior safety Antoine Brooks Jr. off Penix that quashed one potential scoring drive, the Terps couldn’t stop the Hoosiers, even though they knocked Penix out of the game in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury.
Ramsey helped the Hoosiers take the lead at halftime on a 26-yard pass to senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook. Indiana scored the first points of the second half on a 9-yard run by sophomore Stevie Scott III.
Trailing 31-21, Pigrome was sacked for the second time in as many series to set up third-and-17 from the Maryland 26. But he hit Demus for a 21-yard gain, and followed up a pass to graduate transfer Tyler Mabry, who streaked down the sideline before being ruled out at the Indiana 1.
One play later, Leake took a pitch from Pigrome and scored his second touchdown of the game. The third quarter ended with Indiana kick returner David Ellis getting hit hard by freshman Isaiah Hazel, popping the ball free before the Hoosiers recovered it at their own 4.