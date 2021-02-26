Everyone ‘poured their hearts out’: How the Black Lives Matter movement brought Maryland’s men’s basketball team together

“It was raining outside and I was going to put my hoodie on and go for a jog around 6, 7 a.m.,” Wiggins said in a phone interview, “but the thought ran through my mind: ‘How would I look? Would I scare people running around as a Black man with a hoodie on at 6 a.m.?’ I don’t want to raise any suspicion or have anybody question what I’m doing, even though I’ve lived in that neighborhood for my entire life.”