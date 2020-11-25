As Mark Turgeon enters 10th season with Maryland men’s basketball, much has changed — and much is still the same

“Initially it was Coach Turgeon’s idea to ask the team about it,” senior guard Darryl Morsell said. “At that point, we had our team but we didn’t know each other as a team. It was definitely Coach Turgeon’s idea to proctor the Zooms and I think that helped us gain a better understanding of everybody on the team and just gain a different level of respect. Because before I even met some of these guys, I kind of knew what type of individuals they were, what kind of character they had. And I think that goes a long way in us having success.”