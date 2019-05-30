Former Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. identified as victim of fatal shooting in West Baltimore

Baltimore police on Thursday identified former Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. as the victim of a fatal shooting in Walbrook, a neighborhood in the city’s western district.

Mackall, 28, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. The Edmondson graduate played football at the University of Maryland from 2010-11 before finishing his career at the University of Delaware from 2012-13.

The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Braddish Ave. at 2:46 p.m.

Responders found Mackall suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Mackall was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police did not name a suspect or anyone arrested in his death.

