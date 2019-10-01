Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III announced on Instagram on Monday that he will be undergoing knee surgery Wednesday morning.
It marks the second straight season in which Harrison will miss time with a knee injury.
Harrison, a redshirt junior, was injured on his first carry in Friday night’s 59-0 loss to No. 12 Penn State. Maryland coach Mike Locksley said last week that Harrison was coming back from a hamstring injury.
After gaining 8 yards on the play, Harrison was tackled hard by a Penn State defender near the sideline. He immediately went to the medical tent and then to the team’s locker room.
Harrison was the second running back injured in Maryland’s past two games. In a 20-17 loss to Temple, redshirt junior Jake Funk tore his the ACL in his left knee for the second straight year.
The extent of Harrison’s knee injury isn’t known.
In his Instagram post, Harrison wrote: “I can’t even start to explain how bad it hurts to be taken away from something your heart desires. However, I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, good or bad. So as much as my mind is racing at the moment, I know it will work out in my favor."
Harrison’s career at Maryland began with great promise, scoring touchdowns in his first four games and threatening to break LaMont Jordan’s freshman rushing record. After gaining 633 yards in his first eight games, Harrison was suspended for the last four games of the 2016 season after allegedly being involved in an incident in which an air rifle was fired on campus.
After the charges were dropped and Harrison, as well as former DeMatha High teammate DJ Turner, were reinstated to the team, Harrison returned to gain 622 yards on 137 carries and score three touchdowns as a sophomore. As a junior, Harrison played in the first two games, gaining 84 yards on 10 carries, before having what his father described as “minor” knee surgery. He had seven carries for 70 yards this season.