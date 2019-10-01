View this post on Instagram

Wednesday morning, I’ll be undergoing another knee surgery as a result of this play. I can’t even start to explain how bad it hurts to be taken away from something your heart desires. However, I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, good or bad. So as much as my mind is racing at the moment, I know it will work out in my favor. Hard times either make you or break you. Guess it’s time to get a lil stronger. #keepgoin