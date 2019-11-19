Mike Locksley was in Birmingham, Alabama, watching his son, UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley, play against Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday when he saw a news flash on his cell phone informing him of the serious hip injury Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had sustained.
“Obviously my heart goes out for the kid and his family,” the first-year Maryland coach said Tuesday after his weekly news conference. “I actually spoke with him last night. He and his dad called and we had a chance to FaceTime."
Locksley had grown close to Tagovailoa when Locksley worked at Alabama.
With his team leading 35-7, Tagovailoa was dragged down by two Mississippi State defenders, with their weight and the angle with which he fell causing his hip to dislocate. Tagovailoa had what doctors in Houston called “successful surgery” Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.
“He’s a resilient kid and his energy level is off the roof,” Locksley said. “So I have no doubt he’ll come back stronger and better than ever. My heart and definitely my prayers go out to him and his family."
When Locksley went to Alabama as an quality control offensive assistant under Nick Saban in 2016, Jalen Hurts, then a true freshman, led Alabama to a national championship. Tagovailoa then replaced Hurts in the BSC title game in 2017, when Locksley was the team’s co-offensive coordinator. He was the full-time starter last season when Locksley had been promoted to offensive coordinator.