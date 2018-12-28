Wearing two hats, Michael Locksley prepares for big game for Alabama, second chance at Maryland

When top-seeded Alabama meets fourth-seeded Oklahoma in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday night in the second semifinal of this year’s College Football Playoff, it will mark the second time Michael Locksley will coach in the Orange Bowl.

The first time came in January 2002, when Locksley was a member of Ralph Friedgen’s staff at Maryland. The sixth-ranked Terps, the biggest surprise of the 2001 college football season, wound up losing to fifth-ranked Florida, 56-23.

Though this year’s game will be played under different circumstances with the CFP and the Crimson Tide are staying in a different hotel than the Terps did 17 years ago, Locksley said he’s having a few flashbacks this week.

“Some of the same people have been affiliated with the Orange Bowl even back then are still here,” Locksley said in a telephone interview Thursday.

Locksley was asked about the difference between the then-32-year-old running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for Maryland and the just-turned-49-year-old Alabama offensive coordinator.

“About 17 years of success and failures and learning, as I like to call it, the building of my toolbox,” Locksley said. “When you’re 32 years old, you feel invincible. You think there’s plenty of time to accomplish things. As you get older, that window of opportunity starts to close. So for me, the difference in the 49-year-old that’s here and the 32-year-old is just all the experiences good and bad I’ve had in my coaching career and in my personal life.

“You learn from them. I will continue to [build] on some of the things I’ve learned under Coach [Nick] Saban. He always says, ‘You don’t lose, you learn. And even when you win, you find things you can do better at.’ I hope that I've continued to learn from some of the things good and bad that have happened over the last 17 years, and if I can utilize some of them to help Maryland get back to a bowl game like this.”

While Locksley is hoping for a different ending this time by keeping the Crimson Tide in contention for their second straight national championship and third in four years, he also can’t wait to get back to College Park to start rebuilding the Terps.

Since being named DJ Durkin’s successor Dec. 4, Locksley has been wearing two hats in distinctly different shades of red, game-planning for Alabama and recruiting for Maryland.

The top priority right now remains the Crimson Tide.

“Obviously the goal is for me to give Alabama the best opportunity as offensive coordinator to put together a plan to win the game,” Locksley said.

Having signed six players to begin Maryland’s 2019 recruiting class Dec. 19 — with plans to fill out the 25 spots available by the second signing period beginning Feb. 6 — Locksley is also recruiting coaches to join his staff.

Only one has officially been named, former DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks, who will coach the running backs. Locksley said during a news conference Wednesday in Florida that Lloyd Richards, a former college coach, NFL scout and front office executive, will serve as the Terps director of football operations.

The hirings of two others, former Rutgers cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson and former North Carolina defensive coordinator John Papuchis, have been confirmed by the university, though their positions have not been made public.

Locksley conceded his involvement with Alabama right now makes it difficult to fulfill some of his duties with Maryland, even though the NCAA’s recruiting dead period is in place until Jan. 10, three days after this year’s national championship game is scheduled to be played in Santa Clara, Calif.

“The dead period running up against me being hired, you still have the phone calls, you still have the texting. It takes you off the road as the head coach,” Locksley said. “You’re still at a disadvantage where other head coaches are doing home visits.

“With the Christmas holiday and the New Year, recruiting is tough anyway because even recruits have family obligations that they have to take care of. [The dead period] does help, because it allows me to lock into the football piece of Oklahoma prep and the organizational structure things at the University of Maryland.”

Michael Locksley was introduced as the new Maryland football coach Thursday.

Among those who have been mentioned as possibilities to join Locksley’s Maryland staff is former Tennessee and Cincinnati head coach Butch Jones, who similar to Locksley joined Saban’s staff in an administrative role after being fired by Tennessee after last season. Locksley came to Alabama in 2015 as a quality control assistant after not being retained at Maryland.

Though not naming Jones specifically, Locksley alluded to him during his Orange Bowl news conference when asked about the importance of having former head coaches on his staff at Maryland.

“Yeah, being able to have guys that have sat in that chair before — obviously I had a cup of coffee there in that chair there at New Mexico, but having guys like Butch, if he were to come on board or any of these guys that have had head coaching experience, I think when you're bouncing around thoughts, bouncing around ideas, that it's good to have somebody that's had the opportunity to be in that position and to help you maybe make the right choices,” Locksley said.

Locksley acknowledged Thursday that he’s no rush to complete his coaching staff.

“I’ll take as long as I need to take,” he said. “I want to make sure I get it right the first time that I don’t have a bunch of hires that can come back to [haunt me] when you’re rushed and you don’t do your due diligence.

“I will say I’ll have the brunt of it pretty close to being completed, so we’ll have our full force of guys that can be on the road selling Maryland and the vision I have for Maryland football.”

Friedgen was not allowed by former Georgia Tech coach George O'Leary to continue in his role as offensive coordinator when he took the Maryland job after the 2000 season.