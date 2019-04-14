Digest (April 14): No. 3 Maryland men's lacrosse surges past Rutgers, 16-13

The No. 3 Maryland men’s lacrosse team stormed back in the second half to earn a 16-13 win over host Rutgers on Sunday night. Trailing 9-6 at halftime, the Terps (10-2, 2-1 Big Ten) opened the second half with three straight goals to tie the game and pulled ahead 11-10 entering the fourth quarter. Rutgers (6-6, 1-2) took a 12-11 lead with 11:29 to play, but Maryland answered with a 5-0 run for a 16-12 advantage and hung on for the victory. Jared Bernhardt, Bubba Fairman, Anthony DeMaio and Louis Dubick each scored three goals to lead a balanced attack for the Terps, who have two regular-season games remaining — at No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus and home for No. 16 Johns Hopkins on April 27. The Big Ten tournament begins May 2.

Women’s college lacrosse: Kaitlin Thornton scored five goals and Natalie Sulmonte added four goals and an assist to help Towson secure a a 22-12 victory over visiting William & Mary (6-7, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Rayna Deltuva and Shelby Stack each added three goals for the Tigers (4-9, 2-1), who had 10 goal scorers.

Acrobatic gymnastics: The United States women’s group of Isabel Chang of Columbia, Alexandra Galdkova of Fairfax, Va., and Sydney Martin of Glenwood, all of Emilia’s Acro Gymnastics and Cheer, won the senior women’s group title at the Flanders International Acro Cup at the Sporthal De Vrijhals in Puurs, Belgium. In the senior women’s final, the U.S. group posted a 27.950 for the gold. The silver and bronze medals went to Great Britain’s Gladesville Gymnastics (27.090) and Belgium’s Turnclub Athena (26.640). The U.S. junior men’s group of Ethan Chang of Columbia, Devon Freed of Mt. Airy, Samuel Lacy of Columbia, and Cade Shields of Columbia, all of Emilia’s Acro Gymnastics and Cheer, won the silver medal.

Boxing: Brooklyn Park boxer Nick Kisner’s time in the national spotlight was brief Saturday night, as his Showtime heavyweight bout in Atlantic City against Otto Wallin of Sweden was stopped after the first round. The referee halted the bout after the ringside doctor determined that Kisner could not continue because of a cut over his right eye. The match was declared a no-decision, which means neither fighter will get credited with a win or loss because the cut was opened by an unintentional head butt when Wallin and Kisner knocked heads midway through the first round. Kisner, 28, had moved up from the cruiserweight division for the scheduled 10-round bout. The Old Mill grad has a record of 35-1. Wallin, who was also cut during the clash of heads, has a 20-0 record.

Women’s college rugby: Mount St. Mary’s earned second place at the Pioneer Cup on Saturday at Sacred Heart. The Mountaineers won their first three matches of the tournament. A 29-7 win in the semifinals against Norwich put Mount St. Mary’s in the championship match against Army's Team B, where it lost, 21-12.

Horse racing: Live racing returns to Laurel Park with an eight-race program Thursday that marks the seasonal debut of both juvenile and turf racing to the Maryland calendar. Thursday’s opener is a $40,000 maiden special weight sprint going 4 ½ furlongs on the main track which attracted nine 2-year-old fillies. The 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Sunday at Laurel Park, growing the carryover jackpot to $18,252.92 for Thursday’s card. … R. Larry Johnson’s Maryland homebred Never Enough Time overcame some greenness both on the backstretch and through the lane in cruising to a front-running 5 ½-length victory in Sunday’s featured fourth race. Ridden by Julian Pimentel for trainer Mike Trombetta, and favored at 4-5 in a field of seven fillies and mares 3 and older, Never Enough Time ($3.80) ran seven furlongs in a sharp 1:23.49 over a fast main track. … Apprentice Julio Correa rode two winners Sunday, Wild Rider ($5.20) in Race 2 and Rockin Cowboy ($5.80) in Race 5.

Major League Soccer: Lucas Rodriguez had a goal and an assist and D.C. United scored three times within a nine-minute span to beat the Colorado Rapids, 3-2, on Saturday night. Luciano Acosta tied it at 1 in the 35th minute, and Chris Durkin gave United (4-1-2) the lead three minutes later. It was the 19-year-old's first professional goal. Rodriguez slipped through three defenders before flicking it past Tim Howard to make it 3-1 in the 43rd minute. D.C. United moved a point ahead of the Columbus Crew for first place in the Eastern Conference. Colorado (0-5-2) lost its fourth in a row.

National Women’s Soccer League: Rookie defender Sam Staab scored in the 59th minute in her professional debut and Megan Crosson, a 24-year-old who signed in January, added a goal to help the host Washington Spirit defeat Sky Blue FC, 2-0, in the season opener at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds.

