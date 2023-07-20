Lew Perkins, former Maryland athletic director who hired men’s basketball coach Gary Williams, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Longtime college administrator Lew Perkins, who played basketball at Iowa before serving as the athletic director at several universities, including Maryland, and taking on an influential role within the NCAA, died Tuesday. He was 78.

Perkins’ family announced his death in a statement issued by Kansas, where he served as the athletic director from June 2003 through September 2011, a period that included a men’s basketball national championship.

No cause was given, though Perkins had been battling the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

“Lew made an indelible impact on Kansas Athletics and served his role at KU with passion and vigor on a daily basis,” Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said. “We will forever be grateful for his dedication to this university and athletic department. We are thinking of Lew’s amazing family during this time and sending our deepest thoughts and sympathies.”

Perkins was chosen for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame board of trustees in 2005. He also served on the NCAA championships and competition cabinet and the NCAA bowl certification committee.

Lew Perkins, pictured in August 1988, was Maryland's athletic director from May 1987 until leaving for the same position at the University of Connecticut in July 1990. (THORSVIK/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Perkins grew up in Massachusetts before joining the Hawkeyes, where he played from 1965 to 1967 under Hall of Fame basketball coach Ralph Miller. He then embarked on a career in administration at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, where he helped the school grow from a junior college to a four-year school as both athletic director and basketball coach.

Perkins returned to USC-Aiken in 2005 to receive an honorary doctorate.

He went on to serve as the associate athletic director at Penn before getting the AD job at Wichita State, which was then serving two years of probation. He made the controversial decision to end the school’s football program in a cost-saving move, but Perkins was also praised for the hiring of successful basketball coach Eddie Fogler.

Perkins left in 1987 for Maryland, where the men’s basketball program was reeling from the death of star basketball player Len Bias. During his brief stay, Perkins brought in basketball coach Gary Williams, who later led the Terps to a national title.

Perkins departed Maryland in July 1990, four months after the NCAA placed the men’s basketball team on NCAA probation for three seasons for major violations that occurred during the three-year tenure of Williams’ predecessor, Bob Wade.

Perkins was not named in any of the violations, but the NCAA report cited “a lack of institutional control” in the athletic department.

Perkins said the probation was not a factor in his decision to leave.

“I was comfortable at Maryland, but this was a unique opportunity,” he said upon being introduced at Connecticut. “I had a great three years at Maryland, but that’s behind me. I wanted to be at Connecticut.”

Perkins was leaving a difficult situation at Maryland, Huskies men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun said at the time.

“Since the day Len Bias died there’s been nothing but turmoil at Maryland,” Calhoun said. “He was halfway in the middle of getting things fixed.”

Bias, a standout basketball player with the Terps, died of a cocaine overdose after being drafted in the first round of the 1986 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics.

Maryland, whose athletic department faced a $2.7 million budget deficit heading into the 1990-91 season, largely because of the NCAA penalties, hired Andy Geiger replace Perkins.

Gary Williams, right, is introduced as Maryland's men's basketball coach by athletic director Lew Perkins at a news conference June 13, 1989, at Cole Field House in College Park. (Jed Kirschbaum/Baltimore Sun)

Perkins spent 13 years at Connecticut, where the women’s basketball program won four national titles and the men’s basketball and soccer programs also claimed championships. He also was instrumental in the development of the Huskies’ football program, which joined the Division I level in 2000 and the Big East a year after his departure.

The often-affable Perkins is perhaps known for his time at Kansas, though.

While he was the Jayhawks’ athletic director, their long-downtrodden football program won the 2008 Orange Bowl under Mark Mangino and, months later, the men’s basketball national title under Bill Self. The schools’ athletic budget soared and significant upgrades were made to Memorial Stadium, the Booth Family Hall of Athletics and other facilities on campus.

Perkins’ tenure ended in scandal when, in March 2010, the school announced that it was conducting an internal investigation of the athletics ticketing office. A separate investigation led by the FBI and IRS led to federal charges against five employees and one consultant and alleged that they had stolen more than $2 million in tickets to be illegally resold.

Perkins announced months later that he would retire, and he stepped away from the Jayhawks in September 2010.

“Lew did a lot of good things in his time here at KU,” Self said. “He was a big contributor in us changing the mindset of the athletic department and also competing for championships on a more consistent level. ... The one thing I will remember most about Lew was he always put the student-athletes first, and the student-athletes that got to know him well, all loved him.”