After decade of success, Maryland women’s lacrosse seeking to begin new year with similar results

“Fear the turtle” seems appropriate when applied to the Maryland women’s lacrosse program.
For the past 10 years, the Terps have established the gold standard in the sport, capturing five NCAA Division I championships, advancing to every Final Four and riding an 87-game winning streak in College Park. They have taken home eight Tewaaraton Awards and produced 20 National Player of the Year winners at various positions and 52 All Americans — the most in the nation over the past decade.
“They’re a program that everybody would love to have their success,” said Sheehan Stanwick Burch, who has provided play-by-play and color commentary for ESPNU, the Big Ten Network and the CBS Sports Network. “It’s amazing. Their homefield dominance is impressive, especially since they always have a target on their backs and play in a really tough conference. I think there were years when they were the shoo-in to win, and it’s great how the sport has grown so much. Everyone’s trying to get close, but their success is something to be admired.”
The architect of Maryland’s recent dominance knows a thing or two about consistency. As a player, Cathy Reese contributed to the school capturing four consecutive titles from 1995 to 1998. As an assistant coach, she worked with current Navy coach Cindy Timchal and current Syracuse coach Gary Gait to help the program win championships from 1999 to 2000 before leading Denver from 2004 to 2006.
Since returning for the 2007 season, Reese has compiled a 270-22 record for a .925 winning percentage and an overall 300-51 mark (.855). She is a four-time National Coach of the Year and already ranks seventh in career victories among NCAA Division I coaches.
Naturally, Reese downplayed her role in constructing the program.
“I think the athletes that have all played at Maryland — even the ones back in the 90s and 80s before — there was just a standard of excellence amongst them, and it’s just been handed down from team to team,” she said. “As an alum myself, I’m proud of what the teams have accomplished throughout the years. I’m just lucky to be a part of it.”
That humility and understanding has endeared Reese to current and former players. Former midfielder Taylor Cummings, the only player in the history of the Tewaaraton Award to claim the honor three times, recalled a meeting in the fall prior to the start of the 2014 season. In that meeting, Reese gently chided Cummings for passing on an 8-meter shot and dishing the ball to then-senior captain and two-time Tewaaraton winner Katie Schwartzmann in one of three overtimes of an eventual 13-12 loss to North Carolina to cap the 2013 campaign.
“She was like, ‘You’re never going to do that again. If you have an 8-meter in a championship game in overtime and everything on the line, you’re going to take it. We have confidence in you, and your teammates have confidence in you. So you need to have the confidence in yourself,’” said Cummings, the former McDonogh star who is now coaching her high school alma mater. “I think that was a huge turning point for me in terms of my play and my confidence because she knew I could be better than I was and completely understood the moment I was in and the pressure that I felt. She knew how to push me in a way that I knew I could be better.”
Aside from recruiting the top players in the country, Reese and her staff of assistants Lauri Kenis and Caitlyn Phipps seem to search for certain traits, according to former midfielder Zoe Stukenberg, another Tewaaraton winner in 2017.
“It’s a certain personality that is drawn to that Maryland standard of excellence,” said Stukenberg, who graduated from Marriotts Ridge and is pursuing a medical degree at the University of Michigan. “We’re all super competitive, and I can imagine for Cathy that there were times when we were difficult to handle because we’re not exactly the take-orders, keep-your-heads-down type of people. We’re opinionated, and we’re loud, and we laugh, and we have fun, and we’re competitive. Somehow Cathy manages to control us, and her and Kenis and Caitlyn do a great job of displaying the best parts of us.”
The Terps, however, are about to embark on what might be their most challenging path in recent memory. Seven starters have graduated from last year’s squad that went 22-1 and claimed its fifth straight Big Ten regular-season crown. Another starter, senior defender Lizzie Colson (Manchester Valley), will sit out after tearing an ACL June 13 while training with the national team.
The team lost 52% of its goals, 45% of its assists, 65% of its ground balls, 64% of its caused turnovers and 54% of its draw controls. But if outsiders want to doubt Maryland, let them, according to redshirt senior defender Meghan Doherty.
“Why be unhappy when you can be happy?” the Ellicott City resident and Mount Hebron graduate said. “If people are going to talk, it doesn’t matter. It’s about us. It’s about what goes on in our circle. We’re focusing on us and not letting that stuff get to us.”
Doherty said the current players are driven to uphold the school’s tradition of winning, and Reese did not shy away from that standard.
“We don’t spend time talking about that, but I think any time you make a decision to commit to the University of Maryland to come here and play lacrosse, you know what you’re getting into,” she said. “You know that expectations are high, and we’re going to do what we need to do to be the best team we can be.”
Finding a successor to goalkeeper and 2019 Tewaaraton winner Megan Taylor figures to be a top priority, and the starting lineup could include several members of a freshman class that was rated as the top group in the country. Still, senior attackers Brindi Griffin (44 goals and 24 assists) and Kali Hartshorn (48, 19), junior midfielder Grace Griffin (45, 12) and Doherty (22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers) are back, and Stanwick Burch was not ready to count out an appearance by the Terps at the NCAA tournament semifinals at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field on Memorial Day weekend.
“I can’t imagine them not in a Final Four, to be quite honest,” she said. “And I think that’s another thing that staff does in that they don’t look ahead. They’ve had a few losses sprinkled in there, and I think they have learned from that. … So I would be shocked if they were not one of the Final Four teams.”
Season opener
No. 2 Maryland@George Mason
Saturday, noon
Other games of note this weekend:
Friday
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 4 p.m.
Detroit Mercy at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Virginia at Navy, noon
Penn State at Towson, noon
James Madison at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Drexel at Johns Hopkins, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Northwestern at Duke, noon