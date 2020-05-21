Chance to play quarterback convinced Maryland lacrosse standout Jared Bernhardt to commit to Division II Ferris State

“I just want to play football and am looking forward to the opportunity to do it and help Coach Annese and Ferris State win in any way possible,” he said. “Everyone wants to play in the NFL, but my goal is to just be able to go there and help them in any way possible. I’m really not looking to go to the NFL. Everyone would love to do that, but I’m going to take it day by day and focus on the things that I can focus on right now.”