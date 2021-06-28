Kori Locksley might be the best athlete in the Maryland family. Now she’ll play soccer for the Terps.

Locksley admits he doesn’t know the ins and outs of soccer, but he’s amazed by the speed and how the players can run all over the field for 90 minutes. It’s one of the reasons Locksley deemed Kori the best athlete in the house over her brothers, who each played Division I football. Kai, the youngest boy, a former quarterback at UTEP, Iowa Western and Texas and high school star at Gilman, is trying to make the Miami Dolphins as a wide receiver.