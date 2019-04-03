Sources: Maryland assistant Kevin Broadus a 'serious' candidate to become Morgan State coach

Maryland assistant men's basketball coach Kevin Broadus has emerged as a “serious candidate” to fill the head coaching vacancy at Morgan State, two sources with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

Last month, Morgan State announced Todd Bozeman would not return after 13 seasons.

Broadus, 55, has also spoken with officials at Howard University about its head coaching job, a source with knowledge of the situation at the Washington school said.

Broadus has been at Maryland for two seasons and coached nine years in two different stints at Georgetown. Between his stints with the Hoyas, Broadus spent two seasons as head coach at Binghamton University in upstate New York.

After going 37-24 in the two years, including winning 23 games his second year and taking the team to the 2009 NCAA tournament, Broadus resigned amid an NCAA investigation that turned up no major violations and only secondary violations against one of his assistant coaches.

Broadus accepted a $1.2 million settlement from the school.

Broadus, who grew up in the Washington area and finished his college career as a player at Bowie State after starting at Grambling, has also been an assistant at American and George Washington.

He is known as a low-key but effective recruiter, and was partly responsible for the Terps having the No. 7 class in the country, and top-ranked class in the Big Ten, by getting Eric Ayala, Ricky Lindo Jr. and Serrel Smith Jr.

Broadus was also the lead recruiter on the three players committed for 2019, twin big men Makhi and Makhel Mitchell of Washington and 6-foot-6 forward Donta Scott of Philadelphia, as well as for 2020 commit Marcus Dockery, a point guard from Bishop O’Connell High in Northern Virginia.

Broadus is currently spearheading the recruitment of four-star prospect Lester Quinones, a 6-5 shooting guard at the IMG Academy in Florida who is eligible to play next season. Quinones is reportedly choosing between Maryland, Memphis and LSU.

Broadus and Morgan State athletic director Edward Scott declined to comment.

CAPTION Linebacker Tre Watson participates in drills during Maryland Football Pro Day, at Cole Field House. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Linebacker Tre Watson participates in drills during Maryland Football Pro Day, at Cole Field House. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Former Maryland running back Ty Johnson talks to the media at Pro Day in College Park on Wednesday. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Former Maryland running back Ty Johnson talks to the media at Pro Day in College Park on Wednesday. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56