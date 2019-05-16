Former Dunbar and Maryland star Keith Booth named as next coach of the Poets

Keith Booth, who starred at Dunbar High before going on to a career at Maryland and the NBA, will return to the fabled Baltimore high school program as its boys basketball coach this fall, athletic director Dana Johnson said Thursday.

Booth, 44, succeeds Cyrus Jones Sr., who stepped down in April after 12 seasons as the team’s head coach and 16 years at the school.

Booth was a McDonald’s All-American for the Poets during his senior year in 1993.

Booth was traveling Thursday and unavailable for comment.

Johnson said that Booth was one of four coaches interviewed, and that his background as a college player and assistant coach at Maryland and Loyola Maryland, as well a short career in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, put him at the top of the candidate pool.

That he played for Dunbar also resonated with Johnson and those helping her select a new coach.

“The panel thought he would be the best fit, being an alumni, his background with the NBA and on the college level and currently his connection with some of the better AAU programs in the city. Those were some of things that tilted us in his direction,” Johnson said in a telephone interview.

“The biggest thing for us at this time because of his college background, and his knowledge of the NCAA recruiting process, and his knowledge of what coaches are looking for in prospective athletes, we felt that a big bonus for our players to give them the inside track for what it takes [to play at the next level].”

Booth started all four seasons at Maryland and still holds several school records. After being a third-team All-American as a senior in 1996-97, Booth was selected as the No. 1 draft choice by the reigning world champion Bulls.

An undersized power forward at 6-feet-6 on the college level whose game was built around posting up inside for dunks, layups and free throws (he holds the record for free throws made and attempted), Booth lasted less than three seasons in the NBA.

Booth returned to Maryland as an assistant coach in 2004 and worked under Gary Williams for seven seasons. He went to Loyola, first as the assistant women’s coach and later as an assistant men’s coach under former Maryland assistant Jimmy Patsos and later for G.G. Smith.

Booth took over this spring as the coach of Under Armour’s under-17 team for Team Thrill.

CAPTION Maryland women’s golf coach Diana Cantu talks about building the Terps into an NCAA tournament team during her five years in College Park. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland women’s golf coach Diana Cantu talks about building the Terps into an NCAA tournament team during her five years in College Park. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland junior Javon Leake talks about the competition among the team’s running backs under new coach Michael Locksley. Maryland junior Javon Leake talks about the competition among the team’s running backs under new coach Michael Locksley.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56