Maryland QB Kasim Hill alludes to possible season-ending injury in Instagram post

After Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill suffered an injury in Saturday’s game against Indiana, the redshirt freshman posted on Instagram on Sunday alluding to a possible season-ending injury.

Hill tore the ACL in his right knee last year, which he seemed to reference in a post on Instagram on Sunday, saying, “Never thought I’d have to attack this process all over again, but the Lord has more adversity for me to overcome.”

Hill was injured in the second quarter of Saturday’s 34-32 loss at Indiana. Trying to get away from Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones, Hill was twisted to the ground and fell backward as his left knee took the brunt of the fall. He was able to walk off the field on his own.

Hill’s post also alluded to teammate Jordan McNair, who died after suffering heatstroke at practice: “Every Saturday this season I gave my all to every single one of my teammates, as we all honored our brother. This was one of the most special teams that I have ever been a part of. Love everybody on this team, and I’ll always have their back.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome would likely start the last two games of the regular season for the Terps, who remain one win shy of bowl eligibility. Maryland hosts No. 9 Ohio State at noon Saturday on senior day and plays at No. 16 Penn State on Nov. 23.

Freshman Tyler DeSue would serve as Pigrome’s backup.

Pigrome, whose own torn ACL in the 2017 season-opening victory at Texas opened the door for Hill to start, replaced Hill on Saturday and helped lead the Terps on a comeback from a 31-15 deficit in the third quarter that fell just shy.

If Hill did tear an ACL, the timetable for his return this time is a little more uncertain. The typical recovery time for a torn ACL is nine months to a year, but players have been known to come back faster.

Hill was able to come back for the start of summer practice with the last injury, which occurred in late September.

If Saturday were his last game, it would mark the end of an inconsistent first season as a full-time starter for Hill.

After completing 18 of 21 passes (85.7 percent for 230 yards and two touchdowns in about six quarters last season), Hill was just 84 of 170 (49.4) for 1,030 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hill’s streak of playing well against bottom-tier teams and struggling against the Big Ten’s elite ended against Indiana when he completed just 4 of 12 passes for 83 yards and an interception on which he badly underthrew freshman receiver Dontay Demus downfield.

