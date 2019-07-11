Maryland men’s basketball to face Temple in 2019 Orlando Invitational

NFL: Former Washington Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth says on social media that he needs a kidney transplant. The 38-year-old Haynesworth posted on Instagram that he’s been battling kidney disease for a few years. He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed and wrote that his kidneys failed him Sunday and he’s looking for a donor. Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him No. 15 overall in the 2002 draft out of the University of Tennessee. Haynesworth also played for Washington (2009-10), New England (2011) and Tampa Bay (2011).