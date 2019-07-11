Maryland men’s basketball to face Temple in 2019 Orlando Invitational

The Maryland men’s basketball team will play Temple in the opening round of the 2019 Orlando Invitational on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 at HP Field House. With a victory, the Terps would face the winner of Texas A&M and Harvard in the semifinals. Other participants in the field include Marquette, USC, Davidson and Fairfield. The eight-team tournament will be held Thanksgiving weekend, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, Nov. 28, 29 and Dec. 1. The Terps will also face Fairfield in a non-bracketed game in College Park on Nov. 19.
More men’s college basketball: Towson will play Xavier in the quarterfinals of the 12th annual Gildan Charleston Classic on Nov. 21 at T.D. Arena on the College of Charleston campus. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on either ESPNU or ESPN News.
WNBA: The Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne is a captain of the All-Star Game for the second straight year. This time she’ll be facing a team captained by the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson in the league’s annual showcase in Las Vegas on July 27. Wilson and Delle Donne will select their teams from the other starters chosen by the fans, media and players. Fans make up 50% of the vote to determine the starters, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25% each. The league’s coaches will vote for the 12 reserve — three guards, five frontcourt players and four utility choices. Those will be announced Monday.
NFL: Former Washington Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth says on social media that he needs a kidney transplant. The 38-year-old Haynesworth posted on Instagram that he’s been battling kidney disease for a few years. He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed and wrote that his kidneys failed him Sunday and he’s looking for a donor. Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him No. 15 overall in the 2002 draft out of the University of Tennessee. Haynesworth also played for Washington (2009-10), New England (2011) and Tampa Bay (2011).
NHL: The Washington Capitals signed forward Brett Leason to a three-year entry level contract. Leason’s contract will carry an average annual salary of $750,000 and will include a $92,500 signing bonus each year (yielding an average annual value of $842,500). The Capitals selected Leason with their second-round pick (56th overall) in the 2019 NHL draft.
Varsity girls track: Harford Tech’s Caitlyn Bobb captured yet another victory in the 400-meter dash Saturday when she competed in her first international meet in Queretaro City, Mexico. The 16-year-old from Joppatowne was timed in 53.92 seconds in winning the under-18 division 400 in the North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships. She defeated finalists from Trinidad-Tobago, Canada, Bahamas, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. She also placed third in the 200 on Sunday in 24.0 seconds. The 200 was her final race for the year. In her offseason she swims and plays volleyball for Harford Tech.