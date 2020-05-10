St. Frances four-star forward Julian Reese commits to Maryland, joining star sister in College Park

St. Frances four-star forward Julian Reese announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday, giving men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon his first commit in the Class of 2021.
“Happy Mother’s Day Ma, I’m going to college for free!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Pack your stuff and move down [to] college park to see both of the stars you created.”
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Reese is the brother of St. Frances star Angel Reese, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 who committed to the Maryland women’s program in February. She was named the All-Metro Player of the Year after averaging 18.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, leading the Panthers to their fifth straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland championship.
Julian Reese is rated the No. 21 power forward in the Class of 2021 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, choosing the Terps over offers from Virginia Tech, LSU and others.