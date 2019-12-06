A Bears linebacker who played football at McDonogh School and the University of Maryland with the late Jordan McNair wore cleats with a nod to his former teammate during Chicago’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
Josh Woods, who was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of college in 2018, wrote on Twitter that he wanted to pay homage to McNair, a fellow Baltimore native who collapsed during practice in College Park on May 29, 2018, and died of heatstroke about two weeks later.
“I wanted to make sure Jordan got a chance to live out his dream and play in an NFL game,” Woods wrote on Twitter.
The number 79, McNair’s number with the Terps, is written on Woods’ cleats.
McNair’s death spurred a review of the football program that led to the suspension and eventual firing of coach DJ Durkin. The school has adopted 20 recommended changes made by national sports medicine expert Rod Walters, who reviewed the circumstances surrounding McNair’s death.
Woods has played snaps as part of the Bears’ special teams unit in five games this year.