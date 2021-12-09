Jordan McNair Foundation partners with Maryland coach Mike Locksley’s National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches

The Jordan McNair Foundation announced Thursday a partnership with the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, which was founded by Maryland football coach Mike Locksley.
The McNair foundation will provide free heat illness training to members of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. It will also offer 25 free cold water tubs to members that are in desperate need in order to treat heat-related illnesses or injuries that might occur during practices or games.
The Jordan McNair Foundation was established by Tonya Wilson and Martin McNair after the death of their son. Jordan, a former offensive lineman at Maryland and McDonogh, died from a heatstroke he suffered during an organized offseason team workout in June 2018.
The foundation is meant to educate student-athletes, parents and the football community on the signs and symptoms of heatstroke and heat-related illnesses. The organizations said that there have been 33 NCAA student-athlete deaths from heat-related illness since 2000, and 18 high school student-athlete deaths just this year alone.
Locksley was hired as Maryland’s football coach after McNair’s death and the firing of previous coach DJ Durkin.
“As the head football coach at the University of Maryland, I am aware of the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Jordan McNair,” Locksley said in a release. “These deaths due to heat exposure are preventable, which is why these trainings and awareness campaigns are so critical for the over 800 football coaches in the Coalition.”
The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches was founded in 2020 to prepare and promote minority coaches in all levels on football. The coalition’s board of directors includes big names in the sport such as Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and Alabama coach Nick Saban.
“This partnership is especially critical as we work with coaches at all levels of play – the primary person student athletes look up to for guidance and spend a great deal of time with while playing sports,” Martin McNair said.
In late January, on the same day that the Board of Public Works officially approved a $3.5 million settlement from the University of Maryland to McNair’s family, the state’s flagship university announced a joint partnership with the foundation created in his honor. Among the initiatives, Maryland’s athletic department will donate $50,000 to the foundation each of the next two years.