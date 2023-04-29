Maryland men’s basketball lands Indiana transfer Jordan Geronimo

Maryland men’s basketball plucked a transfer from a Big Ten rival when former Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo announced Saturday morning via Twitter that he will play for the Terps.

Geronimo, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound junior from Newark, New Jersey, strengthens a Maryland roster that retained graduate student point guard Jahmir Young and senior small forward Donta Scott and returned sophomore power forward Julian Reese (St. Frances), junior shooting guard Ian Martinez and junior backup point guard Jahari Long. Geronimo could have as many as two years of eligibility remaining if he elects to use the extra year granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic that canceled the 2020 season.

Last season, Geronimo played in 27 games, including six starts, and averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.4 minutes. He shot 54.8% (46 of 84) from the field.

Geronimo could fill the void created by the departure of senior shooting guard Hakim Hart, who announced April 21 his plan to transfer to Villanova. Hart ranked second among the Terps last winter in points (11.4 per game), assists (2.6) and steals (1.2) and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Geronimo is the second transfer to commit to Maryland. Loyola Marymount freshman shooting guard Chance Stephens announced April 8 his decision to play for the program after averaging 6.0 points and shooting 37.5% (49 of 131) from 3-point range.

Geronimo joins a Terps program that went 22-13 last winter, including 16-1 at Xfinity Center and 10-0 at home against Big Ten opponents. That squad drew the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat No. 9 seed West Virginia in the first round before falling to overall No. 1 seed Alabama in the second round.