Three-star QB Jayden Sauray from Upper Marlboro commits to Maryland football

Jayden Sauray, a three-star quarterback from Upper Marlboro, announced his verbal commitment to Maryland on Monday.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Sauray, who plays at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, is the 12th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the ninth commit for the Terps, whose class currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference and 22nd in the country.
Sauray joins quarterbacks AJ Swann of Georgia and Preston Howard (McDonogh) in the Class of 2022, although Howard could be moved to tight end or another position in college.