‘I don’t know what I would do if I stopped’: Oakland Mills grad Jaron Smith wrestling for Maryland in seventh year in quest to finish on his terms

“I think he probably understands that word as well as anyone that’s on the team,” he said. “He’s really had to battle a lot. Wrestling is important to him. He’s not a super vocal kid, but he does a lot of things with his actions and the way he carries himself. Look at his body. The kid looks like he’s a Greek god. He looks like Prometheus. He’s a freak, and some of that is genetics. But you don’t look like that no matter how good your genetics are if you aren’t working. He really works at his body and taking care of himself and rehabbing and doing extras. I think the ability to struggle and find positivity in things is really impressive.”