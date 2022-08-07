Maryland men’s basketball picks up a commitment from 4-star guard Jamie Kaiser Jr.

Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard earned a major victory on the recruiting trail Sunday when four-star guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. committed to the program.

Kaiser, a Class of 2023 recruit from Burke, Virginia, who played at Bishop Ireton in Virginia before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, picked the Terps over Indiana and Virginia. Miami (Fla.), Boston College, Iowa, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin were among his top nine schools, and he also fielded offers from Oregon, UCLA, Ohio State, Georgetown and others.

Kaiser considered playing football in college but announced on Twitter in April that he was going to pursue a basketball career instead. At 6 feet 6, Kaiser is ranked the 21st best shooting guard and the 101st overall player in the nation according to the 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Kaiser’s commitment comes after the Terps landed St. Frances four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe, who is ranked the No. 124 player in the country, the No. 22 shooting guard and the fourth-best player in Maryland, according to the 247Sports’ composite rankings.