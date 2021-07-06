Despite bumpy rookie season, former Maryland basketball star Jalen Smith relishing run to NBA Finals with Phoenix Suns

“I didn’t expect the run to be like this but I saw that we could be special from the beginning once I found out the team got Chris [Paul] and Jae [Crowder],” Smith said Sunday, hours before the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks to set up the best-of-seven championship series. “Obviously, Jae and Chris with their playoff experience, just coming in and helping everybody. And obviously, Chris being the winning person and the competitor that he is, alongside how much of a competitor ‘Book’ [Devin Booker] is and everyone else on the team. If we focused on that, we can actually jell together and make something happen and as you can see now, it’s all falling together.”