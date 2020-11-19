Maryland’s Jalen Smith selected No. 10 overall by Phoenix Suns in NBA draft

After carving out an All-American career in high school and college, Jalen Smith is Maryland’s latest NBA draft pick.
The former Mount Saint Joseph and Maryland star was drafted No. 10 overall by the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, becoming the Terps’ third draft pick in as many years and the program’s fifth since 2016.
Smith waited alongside family, friends and coaches at a watch event in Columbia while NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced his name.
“I couldn’t be happier for Jalen and his family tonight,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “Jalen entered our program with a plan and put in the work to turn his dream into a reality. To be selected in the top-10 makes it that much more special. I have no doubt Jalen is destined for great things and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future.”
Smith, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2018, averaged 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in an impressive freshman campaign. He returned to College Park for his sophomore season as the focal point of a frontcourt vacated by Bruno Fernando, who opted to enter the 2019 draft and was selected in the second round.
In his second season, Smith improved his per-game averages in points (15.5), rebounds (10.5) and blocks (2.4), along with his shooting percentages, leading Maryland to its first-ever Big Ten regular-season title. He also received All-American and All-Big Ten honors, and was the only player in the country to record at least 60 blocks and 30 3-pointers. Smith announced in April that he would forego his remaining eligibility to declare for the NBA draft.
Questions arose about Smith’s physicality and ability to move in space, but his sharpshooting and ability to block shots for a big in today’s NBA solidified his status as a lottery pick.
This story will be updated.