Jalen Smith will return to Maryland for sophomore year

Freshman forward Jalen Smith will return to Maryland for his sophomore year, the team announced Monday.

"I'm excited to return to Maryland for my sophomore year and advance my education as I continue to develop both on and off the court with my teammates and coaching staff," Smith said in a statement. "This past season was an amazing experience and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for our team. I'm appreciative of Coach [Mark] Turgeon, the staff, my teammates and Terp Nation for all of their support."

The return of the 6-foot-10, 215-pound Smith, affectionately and appropriately known to everyone in College Park as “Stix,” clears up some of the uncertainty surrounding Maryland’s frontcourt for next season.

Sophomore center Bruno Fernando, who is expected to forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and put his name in the 2019 NBA draft, has not yet made an announcement.

Smith, a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at Mount Saint Joseph High in Baltimore, was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team after averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game.

After a freshman year when he seemed to fluctuate between dominating and disappearing, Smith finished the season with a strong performance in the NCAA tournament.

In the two games, Smith averaged team-highs of 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots, including a career-high five blocked shots in a Round of 32 loss to LSU.

Said Turgeon, "I am proud of Jalen's decision to remain in school and develop his game while continuing his education. Jalen did so many great things for our program this season and his potential was on full display in the NCAA Tournament. He has the opportunity to take his game to another level as he works with our strength and coaching staff this offseason. Jalen is a special individual from a great family and we are excited to have him return to College Park."

CAPTION Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome talks about competing this summer with graduate transfer Josh Jackson for the No. 1 job going into the 2019 season. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome talks about competing this summer with graduate transfer Josh Jackson for the No. 1 job going into the 2019 season. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Linebacker Tre Watson participates in drills during Maryland Football Pro Day, at Cole Field House. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Linebacker Tre Watson participates in drills during Maryland Football Pro Day, at Cole Field House. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56