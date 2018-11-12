Maryland's Jalen Smith named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

In an unofficial poll of media covering the Big Ten, Indiana guard Romeo Langford was a unanimous choice as the league’s Freshman of the Year.

In the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award for the 2018-19 season, Maryland forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) got the nod over Langford and all the other newcomers.

Smith was named Monday after averaging 15 points, 9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game in Maryland’s victories over Delaware and Navy.

In a 73-67 win over the Blue Hens, Smith got his first double-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, including a block that helped the Terps hold off a Delaware comeback.

Smith followed that up with 11 points, 5 rebounds and one block in Maryland’s 78-57 win Friday over the Midshipmen in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis.

