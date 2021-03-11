Jake Funk defied the odds at Maryland. Now he’s looking to be an NFL draft pick.

And after his Pro Day, which was closed to the media because of COVID-19 protocols, he shared testing numbers he hopes will answer any questions about his athleticism on the next level. Funk was told he ran as fast as a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash and “anything from a 4.43 to a 4.48.” He bench pressed 22 reps of 225 pounds and leapt 122 inches and 38 inches in the broad jump and vertical jump, respectively.