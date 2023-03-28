Jahmir Young will return to Maryland men’s basketball for fifth college season

Jahmir Young, the Maryland men’s basketball team’s leader in points, assists and steals this past season, confirmed Tuesday that he plans to return to College Park for another season.

Young, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard who grew up in nearby Upper Marlboro and played at DeMatha, had one more year of eligibility remaining and could have gone elsewhere. Instead, the graduate student will return to the school for his fifth college season, he confirmed in a tweet to Rudy Gersten, who first reported the news.

Thank you for helping this happen ! https://t.co/jdf1wxVhZO — Jahmir Young (@Flyymir_) March 28, 2023

After transferring from Charlotte, Young paced the Terps (22-13) in points (15.8 per game), assists (3.1) and steals (1.3) and added 4.6 rebounds en route to being named to the All-Big Ten second team. His 553 points this past winter ranked 30th on the program’s single-season scoring list, and he contributed to the team earning the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reaching the second round before losing, 73-51, to overall No. 1 seed Alabama on March 18 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Young was one of 10 active NCAA players to amass at least 1,900 points (1,974), 600 rebounds (619) and 350 assists (366) in his career. In 119 career games at Charlotte and Maryland, he averaged 16.5 points.

Young’s return leaves the team with one open scholarship. That slot could be filled if senior small forward Donta Scott chooses to rejoin the team next winter.

Young’s decision will help offset a pair of decisions last week by senior shooting guard Hakim Hart and redshirt freshman shooting guard Ike Cornish that they are entering the transfer portal. Hart announced March 23 that he will retain his college eligibility while also declaring for the NBA draft.

The 6-8, 206-pound Hart finished this past season ranked second among the Terps in points (11.4 per game), assists (2.6) and steals (1.2). He received All-Big Ten honorable mention.

The 6-6, 190-pound Cornish, a Baltimore native who played his first two high school years at Dulaney before transferring to Legacy Early College in South Carolina, appeared in 20 games and averaged 1.5 points and 0.3 rebounds.

