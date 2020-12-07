Jack Scarbath, All-America quarterback at Maryland and 1952 Heisman Trophy runner-up, dies at 90

“[Maryland] Coach [Jim] Tatum had come to me and said, ‘We’re roommates tonight,’” Scarbath told The Baltimore Sun in 2014, recounting the night before the Sugar Bowl. “I thought, uh, what did I do? I took the top bunk and he had the bottom, and he held a coaching clinic right there, asking me what I would do on such-and-such a play. He kept at it until I fell asleep. It worked.”