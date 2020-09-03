Howard County police announce increased reward for information in fatal shooting of son of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley

Howard County police on Thursday announced an increased reward of up to $20,000 for information in connection to the September 2017 homicide of Meiko Locksley, the son of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley.
Meiko Locksley was shot in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia around 10:20 p.m. Sept. 3, 2017. He later died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
Speaking on the third anniversary of Meiko’s death, Cory Zirk, commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau, said detectives think the case likely was not random.
“Someone out there knows what happened,” Zirk said outside the police department headquarters. “If there was something holding you back from giving information to the police back then, we are asking you to reconsider and come forward now. You may have that one small detail that may seem insignificant to you, but maybe the last piece of the puzzle for our detectives.”
Mike Locksley was working as offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama when Meiko was fatally shot. The second-year Terps head coach, speaking alongside his wife, Kia, described Meiko as a “great son,” “talented athlete” and said he was proud of “the way he carried our last name.” He also implored people to “stop the senseless violence that takes place in these communities and come together.”
“All we want is closure,” Mike Locksley said. “We’re not mad, we’re not angry anymore. We’re hurt, we miss him. And we would just hope that if someone has any information, that they would just come forward to maybe bring some closure, as any parent who has lost a child would want.
“The circle of life isn’t built for parents to bury children and for us that’s been really tough to endure for the last three years.”
Anyone with information may be eligible for the reward money and is asked to contact the police at 410-313-7867 or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.