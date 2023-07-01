Henry Hasselbeck decommits from Maryland lacrosse, will instead play football at Michigan State

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Henry Hasselbeck, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, announced Friday that he’s decommitting from Maryland lacrosse and will instead play football at Michigan State.

“I’d like to publicly thank [coach John Tillman] for his unwavering support and the opportunity to play lacrosse at the University of Maryland. A true dream for me,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to [assistant coaches] Jake and Jesse Bernhardt and all of @TerpsMLax for treating me like family. I am your biggest fan.

“With that being said, I’ve decided to play college football instead.”

A three-sport athlete who starred in football, ice hockey and lacrosse at Xavieran Brothers High in Westwood, Massachusetts, Henry Hasselbeck verbally committed to play lacrosse at four-time NCAA champion Maryland in December. This fall was his first season as the starting quarterback at Xavieran, where his father served as quarterbacks coach.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Hasselbeck is rated a four-star midfielder according to Inside Lacrosse and a three-star quarterback according to 247Sports. The Class of 2024 prospect received interest from Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Boston College, where his father played before becoming a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He took an official visit at Michigan State in early June.

“I’ve been very transparent with every team that’s been recruiting me,” Hasselbeck told The Athletic in May. “I said, ‘Hey, if I commit to you for lacrosse, you have me for lacrosse and I’ll play nowhere else. But if football does come down the line, I’m probably going to take that offer.’ Lately this spring, I’ve gotten some great opportunities. I believe in my future.”

Speaking to The Baltimore Sun after his son’s commitment in December, Matt Hasselbeck said “it was quite an honor” for Henry to receive an offer from Maryland lacrosse.

“I would just say that Coach Tillman and the Maryland staff, they were just so impressive in every way, and in a way, relentless might be the right word,” he said. “Not in a pushy way at all, but just in terms of really actively getting to know us and allowing us to get to know them. My wife and I really couldn’t be much more impressed with what we’ve learned about those guys as coaches and the program.”