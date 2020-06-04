Maryland to hire former Terps player and Giants assistant Henry Baker as cornerbacks coach

Baker, who earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2003, began his coaching career as a recruiting intern at his alma mater in 2001 before spending four seasons as a high school assistant at South Miami (Florida) and Eastside (New Jersey). Baker then returned to Maryland for two seasons as a defensive and special teams assistant under Ralph Friedgen. He was the interim inside linebackers coach for the Terps’ Humanitarian Bowl game victory over Nevada in 2008.