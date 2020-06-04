Maryland to hire former Terps player and Giants assistant Henry Baker as cornerbacks coach

The Maryland football team will hire former New York Giants assistant defensive backs coach Henry Baker as cornerbacks coach, according to a source familiar with the situation.
ProStar Coaching sports agency tweeted Thursday that Baker is a new client and will be coaching at Maryland, where he played defensive back from 1994 to 1997. He fills the lone remaining vacancy on second-year coach Mike Locksley’s staff after Cory Robinson, the cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator in 2019, left this offseason to take a job as a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.
Baker, whose hire was was first reported by Terrapin Times, spent the past season with the Giants on Pat Shurmur’s staff but was not retained when new coach Joe Judge was hired in January. He previously served as cornerbacks coach at North Carolina (2018), Rutgers (2017) and Delaware (2011-2016).
Baker, who earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2003, began his coaching career as a recruiting intern at his alma mater in 2001 before spending four seasons as a high school assistant at South Miami (Florida) and Eastside (New Jersey). Baker then returned to Maryland for two seasons as a defensive and special teams assistant under Ralph Friedgen. He was the interim inside linebackers coach for the Terps’ Humanitarian Bowl game victory over Nevada in 2008.
Baker, a Paterson, New Jersey, native, spent the 2010 season at East Stroudsburg University, serving as the defensive backs coach. He also spent time with several Arena Football League franchises and served in the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship with the Detroit Lions during the 2015 preseason and in 2016 with the Giants.
He’s the Terps’ second outside coaching hire this offseason, joining special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach George Helow, who previously served at Colorado State. Analyst Brawley Evans was promoted to outside linebackers coach, and Brian Williams will coach the defensive line after coaching outside linebackers in 2019. Defensive line coach Delbert Cowsette and inside linebackers coach John Papuchis are no longer with the program.
Baltimore Sun reporter Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this article.