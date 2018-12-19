4-star wide receiver Hazel first to sign with Maryland under Michael Locksley

Isaiah Hazel, a 4-star wide receiver from Upper Marlboro, became the first player to officially sign with Maryland since the hiring of new football coach Michael Locksley, the team announced in a tweet Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hazel, who initially committed to West Virginia before flipping to the Terps, will announce his signing on the first day of the early signing period, at a 12:45 p.m. news conference at Wise High School.

Hazel is expected to be joined by Lavonte Gater, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete from Ballou High in Washington, Locksley’s alma mater. The high school team tweeted Tuesday night that Gater, a 3-star prospect, will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to announce he is signing with the Terps.

Another 3-star prospect, Mason Lunsford, is also expected to sign. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle from Good Counsel High in Olney told numerous media outlets last week that he is planning to accept Maryland’s scholarship offer.

After that, the picture of Locksley’s first recruiting class becomes a bit clouded.

Eight other players had verbally committed to the Terps before and after the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair in mid-June and former coach DJ Durkin’s being placed on administrative leave in mid-August and fired Oct. 31.

A few of them, including 3-star quarterback David Summers of Trumball, Conn., reportedly had not been contacted by Locksley or members of his staff he has hired or retained. A couple also tweeted they would wait until the late signing period in February.

Locksley, who returned to Alabama a couple of days after being introduced in College Park, is scheduled to talk with the media Wednesday afternoon. Locksley is finishing his duties as offensive coordinator for the top-seeded Crimson Tide, who play No. 4 seed Oklahoma on Dec. 29 in one of the two college football playoff semifinals.

CAPTION Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56