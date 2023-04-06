Maryland men’s basketball assistant Grant Billmeier reportedly hired by NJIT to become its head coach

The Kevin Willard coaching tree continues to branch out.

Grant Billmeier, an assistant on Willard’s men’s basketball staff at Seton Hall and Maryland, has reportedly been hired by the New Jersey Institute of Technology to fill its head coaching vacancy.

Advertisement

Billmeier, who grew up in Pennington, New Jersey, retweeted a congratulatory tweet from current Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway, who commented on a report of Billmeier’s hiring by NJ.com.

Yessir congrats lil bro super proud of you ‼️‼️ https://t.co/iOOSqghNaO — Shaheen Holloway (@CoachSha10) April 6, 2023

Billmeier also jokingly asked former Seton Hall and current San Antonio Spurs power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili if he had any remaining eligibility after the latter congratulated the former on his new role.

Advertisement

Billmeier spent this past season with the Terps after rejoining Willard on April 4, 2022. He had been a member of Willard’s staff for 11 seasons with the Pirates from 2010 to 2014 and 2015 to 2022 (including one year as the associate head coach in 2021-22) with one season as an assistant coach at Fairleigh Dickinson in 2014-15.

Billmeier succeeds Brian Kennedy, who resigned March 6 after compiling an 81-123 overall record in seven years. This past winter, the Highlanders went 7-23 and 4-12 in the America East, which marked the program’s fourth consecutive losing season.

Billmeier helped Maryland amass a 22-13 record that included a 16-1 record at Xfinity Center and a 10-0 mark at home against Big Ten opponents. The team also earned the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, helped Willard become the first coach to guide the program to 20-plus wins, a national ranking and the postseason in his debut, and edged No. 9 seed West Virginia in the first round before falling to overall No. 1 seed Alabama in the second round.

Grant Billmeier, pictured in 2019, was instrumental in developing post players and reportedly returns to New Jersey where he grew up. (Noah K. Murray/AP)

Under Willard and Billmeier, Seton Hall captured the Big East Tournament championship in 2016 and the conference’s regular-season title in 2020 — both of which were the school’s firsts since 1993.

Billmeier was well regarded for his tutelage of post players, developing former Pirates Angel Delgado, Romaro Gill and Mamukelashvili into impact players in the Big East.

With the Terps, Billmeier had a hand in the development of sophomore power forward Julian Reese. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Randallstown native and St. Frances graduate led the team in rebounds (7.2 per game) and blocks (1.2) and ranked third in points (11.4), and raised his game at the end of the season, reaching double figures in 13 of his last 14 games.

Billmeier played four years at Seton Hall, serving as a two-time captain and playing in 106 career games while contributing to the school reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2004 and 2006. After graduation, he played professionally in Germany and Portugal and started his own basketball camp.