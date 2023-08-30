From Frostburg State to Maryland football, right tackle Gottlieb Ayedze has taken path least traveled

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After just one year as a starter in high school, Gottlieb Ayedze grew into a three-time conference first-team left tackle at Frostburg State and is competing for the chance to be the starter at Maryland this season. (Joe Stipetich / HANDOUT)

Gottlieb Ayedze’s best block might have been the one he didn’t make.

As recently as 2018, Ayedze was a junior at Northwest High in Germantown who had dropped soccer to concentrate on his studies. But at 6 feet 4 and more than 250 pounds, he caught the attention of Jaguars football coach Mike Neubeiser.

Advertisement

“He was just walking the hall going to class, and I saw him,” Neubeiser recalled. “I was like, ‘Hey, how are you doing? I’m Coach Neubeiser. Do you play any sports?’ I think he said soccer. I said, ‘Well, have you ever thought about playing football?’ He gave a big smile and said, ‘Yeah.’”

That smile might have been a defense mechanism, according to Ayedze.

Advertisement

“Mike is kind of a big dude,” he said. “He was approaching me, and I kind of got scared. I just said yes because I didn’t want to say no.”

That decision proved prescient as Ayedze (pronounced AYE-eed-zay) needed just one season at offensive tackle to earn a scholarship offer from Frostburg State, where he eventually grew into a first-team All-American as named in December by the American Football Coaches Association’s Division II committee.

On Jan. 18, Ayedze announced that he would be transferring to Maryland, where he is expected to be the starting right tackle when the season opens Saturday.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m confident,” he said.

The offseason was a whirlwind for Ayedze. In November, he was surprised by former NFL scout Jim Nagy when he appeared at a Bobcats meeting and invited Ayedze to the Senior Bowl, of which Nagy is the executive director.

“I was definitely not expecting it, especially when you play D-II ball,” Ayedze said. “I was very honored to compete against the best.”

Ayedze eventually turned down the invitation as he decided to return to school. In December, he entered the transfer portal, and in January he chose the Terps over Virginia Tech.

Ayedze’s athletic roots were initially planted in soccer, where he played primarily at center back. Usually bigger than most of his peers (Ayedze said he reached 6 feet when he was a seventh grader), he said he was also skinny until he hit a growth spurt in high school.

Advertisement

Persuaded by Neubeiser to attend workouts for the football team in the spring of 2018, Ayedze said he began to see immediate results with added muscle and heft to his frame. He said he really began to enjoy football when the coaches lined him up at offensive tackle.

“At first, I didn’t have a love for the game because it was a new sport for me,” he acknowledged. “But then at my position, I was driving people 5 yards, 10 yards back and putting them on their backs. That was the reason why I fell in love with football.”

Despite Ayedze’s inexperience, Neubeiser said he had no reservations about starting Ayedze at tackle.

“He cared about what we were doing, he learned the schemes, he asked questions,” Neubeiser said. “He was all-in.”

After a solid senior season, Ayedze said he thought he would simply return to his academics. But then Frostburg State made him an offer.

“In high school, I was never thinking about playing college ball,” he said. “It was just a sport after I was not going to play soccer anymore. I still wanted to get in good shape, and I still wanted to play sports. So I thought, ‘I’ll just try football.’”

Advertisement

With the Bobcats, Ayedze — now 6-5 and 300 pounds — became an All-Mountain East Conference first-team left tackle the past three years. He credits the coaching staff at Frostburg State with shaping him into the player he is.

“I came in, and I had to put in the work and put on weight to be what I am right now,” he said. “Frostburg made me into the man I am right now. So I have a special place for them.”

If you can get your hands on some @FrostburgFB 🎥, LT Gottlieb Ayedze jumps off the tape. Great athlete w/ big upside. @GottliebNola has no idea how good he can become. If you can play, the NFL (and @seniorbowl) will find you!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/ZEW0SwYfCy — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 10, 2022

At Maryland, Ayedze will be tasked with helping replace 6-6, 330-pound Jaelyn Duncan, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of April’s NFL draft, and protecting redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Ayedze embraced the assignment.

“I’ve just got to keep doing me,” he said. “I’ve got to keep pushing myself to be the best that I can be, and then everything will come out naturally. I’ve just got to believe in me and what I can do.”

Neubeiser said Ayedze’s strength, footwork and balance make him a capable candidate to start at left tackle for the Terps.

“He’s very athletic,” he said. “I don’t know that playing offensive line is natural to anyone. It’s kind of different with the way you have to move and block and get in people’s way. It took a little work, but he really picked things up quickly.”

Advertisement

At times, Ayedze said he is still mystified by the journey he has taken to reach this stage of his career.

“I didn’t really expect all of this love,” he said. “So it is kind of new to me. But it’s kind of rewarding because it’s for all of the work you put in. It’s rewarding for all of the work you put in the weight room and put on the field.”

Season opener

Towson at Maryland

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Advertisement

Radio: 105.7 FM