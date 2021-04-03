Former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab transferring to Maryland men’s basketball

Former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab is transferring to the Maryland men’s basketball team, he announced Saturday, giving the Terps a much-needed post presence for the 2021-22 season.
Wahab, 6-foot-11 and 237 pounds, appeared in 26 games as a sophomore this past season, averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He was also named to the Big East All-Tournament Team, helping the Hoyas win their conference tournament and make an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Wahab, a three-star recruit from the Class of 2019, is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, but has ties to the DMV region, playing high school basketball at Flint Hill in Virginia. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, as the NCAA extended an extra year of eligibility for all winter sports athletes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wahab is poised to start at center for a Maryland team that lacked a true post presence during the 2020 season. Sophomore Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 forward, primarily started at the center position and led the team with 5.9 rebounds per game. Junior guard Aaron Wiggins ranked second with 5.8 rebounds per game and 6-foot-9 senior forward Galin Smith typically came off the bench to provide depth in the frontcourt.
Later in the afternoon, former Rhode Island guard Daron “Fatts” Russell announced he was joining the Terps. The transfers’ announcements also come one day after reports of Maryland finalizing a contract extension with coach Mark Turgeon.