U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe to attend Maryland football game vs. SMU on Saturday

After showing off his Maryland pride during his run to the U.S. Open semifinals, tennis star Frances Tiafoe will cheer on the Terps in College Park.

Tiafoe, a native of Riverdale in Prince George’s County and a product of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, will be in attendance Saturday night when Maryland football hosts SMU at Maryland Stadium.

In defeating 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal and reaching the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career, the 24-year-old Tiafoe captured the attention of not only tennis fans, but former first lady Michelle Obama, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and young players from his parents’ homeland of Sierra Leone.

Tiafoe, now ranked No. 19 in the world, became the first Black man since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to reach the U.S. Open semifinals and the first American man to do so since 2006. He lost to the eventual champion, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, in a thrilling five-set match Friday night in front of a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“It’s truly a blessing. All the work that my parents did over the years and having them see that and be a part of that is crazy,” Tiafoe said during a recent appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“And to be in the same sentence as Arthur Ashe in anything is unbelievable and something no one can ever take from me. So I’m going to remember that forever.”

During his career, Tiafoe has worn a wristband with the Terps logo during matches and has developed a relationship with Maryland football coach Mike Locksley.

Frances Tiafoe reacts after winning a game against Carlos Alcaraz during the semifinals of the U.S. Open on Friday in New York. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Locksley first met Tiafoe when he was a young teen growing up in the DMV area, according to a story on the ATP Tour website, and Tiafoe later picked the coach’s brain about Alabama’s perennial success in college football after Locksley worked under six-time national champion coach Nick Saban.

“Anyone who knows him knows that he has an elite athleticism about him,” Locksley said. “I know he’s been right there at the cusp a few times. With the questions he asked about Alabama, he was trying to find that secret sauce or that extra advantage or edge that would help him get over the top, which we’ve seen here firsthand at Flushing Meadows.

“It’s not necessarily about the physical part as much as it is about the mental approach, and I think that’s what he’s taken away from the relationship that he and I share.”

"I just think we're dogs... It's a lifestyle."@FTiafoe is showing what DMV mentality is pic.twitter.com/jq1DqRkavl — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 7, 2022

Saturday’s game isn’t the only Maryland homecoming planned for Tiafoe. Prince George’s County and JTCC will host a celebration on Friday, and county executive Angela Alsobrooks will declare Friday, Sept. 16, as “Frances Tiafoe Day” in the area.