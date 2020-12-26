Former Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan commits to Virginia Tech

Former Maryland center Johnny Jordan has committed to Virginia Tech, he announced Saturday.
Jordan, who started four of Maryland’s five games this season, announced Monday that he was entering the transfer portal. A resident of Leesburg, Virginia, who attended Gonzaga High School in Washington, Jordan was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection by the media.
Jordan is the second former Terp to transfer to an ACC program this week. Offensive lineman Marcus Minor announced Thursday that he was transferring to Pittsburgh.