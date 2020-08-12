Five questions for Maryland athletics after Big Ten postpones fall sports season

Locksley has already laid a solid foundation in the Terps’ 2021 recruiting class, with the 18th-ranked class nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The fall season often serves as a time for the team to host recruits on campus, show off its facilities and woo highly regarded prospects. That likely wasn’t going to be the case with the ongoing public health crisis and the NCAA’s continued suspension of in-person recruiting, which currently runs through Aug. 31. But now Locksley and his staff won’t have the benefit of pointing to what they hoped would be an improved on-field product in their second season at Maryland.