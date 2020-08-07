Five questions as Maryland football enters 2020 preseason practice

Maryland has just two other quarterbacks on scholarship: senior Josh Jackson and redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre. Jackson had an impressive start to his Maryland career, throwing four touchdowns in the team’s season-opening rout of Howard, and eight touchdowns in the team’s first three games. But as the Terps entered their Big Ten schedule, Jackson struggled to carry his performance into conference play. He threw four touchdowns over the course of the team’s final nine games and missed two games with an ankle injury.