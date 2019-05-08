Maryland men's basketball's Bruno Fernando invited to NBA combine, but Anthony Cowan Jr. is not

Maryland center Bruno Fernando, who announced last week he is leaving school and keeping his name in the NBA draft, is among the 66 players who have been invited to the combine next week in Chicago.

Fernando, who also went to the combine last year but ultimately decided to return to school, is expected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick in the June 20 draft.

One name missing from the list: junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr.

Cowan announced in April that he also was putting his name in the draft eligibility pool. Cowan, who is expected to return to Maryland for his senior year, has until May 29 to make a decision.

Cowan also did not receive an invitation to the G League Elite Camp but he could work out for teams privately.