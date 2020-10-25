Maryland struggles from start against Northwestern in 43-3 opening loss

Maryland’s season-opening football game was a long time coming and opening night seemed just as long for the Terps, who were throttled by host Northwestern, 43-3, as the Big Ten kicked off its pandemic-delayed season.
Maryland waited until just before kickoff to name Taulia Tagovailoa, a transfer from Alabama, as its starting quarterback and he struggled from the outset, throwing two interceptions in the first quarter.
Northwestern used the Maryland mistakes to build a 30-3 halftime lead and the Terps never got their offense untracked in the second half.
Tagovailoa finished 14 of 25 passing for 94 yards with three interceptions and lost 16 yards on three carries.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats put up 537 yards of total offense. Quarterback Pat Ramsey passed for 212 yards and running back Drake Anderson rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries.
NO. 21 MINNESOTA@MARYLAND
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN Radio: 105.7 FM