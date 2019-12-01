xml:space="preserve">
Michigan State's Elijah Collins, right, is stopped by Maryland's Isaiah Davis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Elijah Collins, right, is stopped by Maryland's Isaiah Davis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

Maryland wasn’t terrible Saturday, as it was many other times in 2019. But in a final shot at redemption this season, the Terps failed to hold a fourth-quarter lead and fell to struggling Michigan State, 19-16.

After being outscored 217-38, in its previous five games, Michael Locksley’s team played a much better game and nearly won its second Big Ten game in nine tries. Matt Coghlin’s fourth field goal of the day, a 33-yarder with 2:14 left, ended the Terps’ quest to finish Locksley’s first season with a win.

Advertisement

Maryland (3-9) took its first lead in six weeks on a 44-yard pass from Josh Jackson to Dontay Demus Jr. in the second quarter, then went back in front 16-13 in the third quarter on a 63-yard sprint down the left sideline by Anthony McFarland Jr.

Even after Coghlin’s last kick, the Terps had a last opportunity after a 40-yard kickoff return by McFarland. But Michigan State (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) held on downs and secured its 12th bowl bid in 13 years, a feat matched only by Wisconsin in the Big Ten.

The Spartans outgained Maryland 430-316, with 342 coming on the arm of Brian Lewerke on senior day. He completed 30 of 42 throws with two interceptions. Jackson was just 11-for-27 for 141 yards for the Terps.

[More from sports] Lamar Jackson and Ravens prepare for a mighty test against ultra-fast 49ers defense »

Mark Dantonio’s team took a three-point lead on the game’s first possession when a penalty forced it to settle for a 40-yard Coghlin field goal.

The Spartans seemed set to expand that margin when Jackson was intercepted by Josiah Scott at the Maryland 46. But Elijah Collins was stopped for a 3-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 smash at the 4.

Demus promptly fumbled to Antjuan Simmons at the Maryland 18. But one snap later, Lewerke’s under-thrown pass was picked off by Marcus Lewis for a touchback. And another MSU series ended with Deonte Banks’ interception return to 41.

After Coghlin’s 36-yard field goal made it 7-6, Maryland drove 54 yards to the MSU 27, but lost possession when Jackson overthrew an open McFarland on fourth-and-3.

The Spartans soon took the lead with a 73-yard push, capped by a 1-yard Lewerke keeper.

[More from sports] Along with the players, Turgeon’s assistant coaches play their role in men’s basketball team’s development »

The Terps’ final chance of the half took the ball to the MSU 17 before two sacks and an intentional-grounding call moved the ball back 27 yards.

But Maryland cut the deficit to 13-10 with a 60-yards march and a 33-yard field goal by Joseph Petrino.

Five snaps later, McFarland bounced outside and sprinted to the end zone before a blocked extra-point.

The Spartans missed a chance to tie when Coghlin was wide right with a 45-yard field goal. And the Terps immediately threatened after a 43-yard burst by McFarland. But Jackson’s fumble was recovered by Mike Panasiuk at the MSU 27.

Latest Terps

Maryland missed multiple opportunities to recover a fumble by Matt Seybert but couldn’t keep the ball inbounds. The Spartans made the Terps pay with a tying 32-yard kick with 9:30 left, then finished the job before a sparse crowd that expected much more all season.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement