Maryland wasn’t terrible Saturday, as it was many other times in 2019. But in a final shot at redemption this season, the Terps failed to hold a fourth-quarter lead and fell to struggling Michigan State, 19-16.
After being outscored 217-38, in its previous five games, Michael Locksley’s team played a much better game and nearly won its second Big Ten game in nine tries. Matt Coghlin’s fourth field goal of the day, a 33-yarder with 2:14 left, ended the Terps’ quest to finish Locksley’s first season with a win.
Maryland (3-9) took its first lead in six weeks on a 44-yard pass from Josh Jackson to Dontay Demus Jr. in the second quarter, then went back in front 16-13 in the third quarter on a 63-yard sprint down the left sideline by Anthony McFarland Jr.
Even after Coghlin’s last kick, the Terps had a last opportunity after a 40-yard kickoff return by McFarland. But Michigan State (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) held on downs and secured its 12th bowl bid in 13 years, a feat matched only by Wisconsin in the Big Ten.
The Spartans outgained Maryland 430-316, with 342 coming on the arm of Brian Lewerke on senior day. He completed 30 of 42 throws with two interceptions. Jackson was just 11-for-27 for 141 yards for the Terps.
Mark Dantonio’s team took a three-point lead on the game’s first possession when a penalty forced it to settle for a 40-yard Coghlin field goal.
The Spartans seemed set to expand that margin when Jackson was intercepted by Josiah Scott at the Maryland 46. But Elijah Collins was stopped for a 3-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 smash at the 4.
Demus promptly fumbled to Antjuan Simmons at the Maryland 18. But one snap later, Lewerke’s under-thrown pass was picked off by Marcus Lewis for a touchback. And another MSU series ended with Deonte Banks’ interception return to 41.
After Coghlin’s 36-yard field goal made it 7-6, Maryland drove 54 yards to the MSU 27, but lost possession when Jackson overthrew an open McFarland on fourth-and-3.
The Spartans soon took the lead with a 73-yard push, capped by a 1-yard Lewerke keeper.
The Terps’ final chance of the half took the ball to the MSU 17 before two sacks and an intentional-grounding call moved the ball back 27 yards.
But Maryland cut the deficit to 13-10 with a 60-yards march and a 33-yard field goal by Joseph Petrino.
Five snaps later, McFarland bounced outside and sprinted to the end zone before a blocked extra-point.
The Spartans missed a chance to tie when Coghlin was wide right with a 45-yard field goal. And the Terps immediately threatened after a 43-yard burst by McFarland. But Jackson’s fumble was recovered by Mike Panasiuk at the MSU 27.
Latest Terps
Maryland missed multiple opportunities to recover a fumble by Matt Seybert but couldn’t keep the ball inbounds. The Spartans made the Terps pay with a tying 32-yard kick with 9:30 left, then finished the job before a sparse crowd that expected much more all season.