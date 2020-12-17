Terps cancel Saturday night’s season-finale against Michigan State

Maryland announced Thursday it has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State under guidance and advice from university medical staff. The game will not be rescheduled. All team training activities have been paused.
In a release Thursday, Maryland said per Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily antigen testing. Between Dec. 10-16, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.4%. Antigen tests conducted this morning resulted in three more presumptive positives (confirmatory PCR tests are pending). There were six positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 12.4%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.
“This has been a season of promise and of adversity,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “Our team has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic, resolve and displayed Maryland pride throughout this unique season. We have battled two opponents each week, the team we matched up with on the field and COVID. Together, we experienced tremendous highs and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan State.”
The Terps (2-3) closed the regular season Saturday with a loss against Rutgers and were scheduled to play Michigan State as part of Big Ten Championship Weekend.
Maryland had several players who were unavailable for last Saturday’s game, but it was not clear if their absences were COVID-19 related. The Terps had several games canceled during the regular season because of a COVID-19 outbreak.