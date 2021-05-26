Terps to play Iowa in football under the lights on Friday, Oct. 1

Maryland football’s 2021 home game against Iowa will be played on Friday, October 1 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. This will mark the third consecutive year the Terps will host a home Friday night game.
The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2. Kick time and television designation will be announced at a later date.
With Tuesday’s announcement of Maryland’s road game at Illinois also being moved to Friday night, this marks the first time since 1954 that the Terps will play two games in one season on Friday.
2021 Maryland Football Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 4 vs. West Virginia
Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Howard
Friday, Sept. 17 at Illinois
Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. Kent State
Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Iowa
Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ohio State
Saturday, Oct. 23 at Minnesota
Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. Indiana
Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Penn State
Saturday, Nov. 13 at Michigan State
Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 27 at Rutgers
All times and TV to be announced