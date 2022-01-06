No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball loses key reserve Faith Masonius for season to torn ACL

“I’m sad to share I’m out with a left ACL tear,” Masonius said. “I’m going to work my hardest to get back out on that court with my teammates, and I know in the meantime, they’re going to work their hardest to fill out our goals for this year. I have great support behind me – my teammates, my staff just giving me the best wishes. And I just want to thank you all for all the love and support you’ve given me. Yeah, I’ll see you guys soon. Go, Terps!”