No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball loses key reserve Faith Masonius for season to torn ACL

Faith Masonius, a key reserve for the No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball team, tore the ACL in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the 6-foot-1 junior guard confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
In a 27-second video posted on the program’s Twitter account, Masonius informed fans of her injury suffered after making a steal with 5:20 left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 70-63 overtime loss at No. 6 Indiana.
“I’m sad to share I’m out with a left ACL tear,” Masonius said. “I’m going to work my hardest to get back out on that court with my teammates, and I know in the meantime, they’re going to work their hardest to fill out our goals for this year. I have great support behind me – my teammates, my staff just giving me the best wishes. And I just want to thank you all for all the love and support you’ve given me. Yeah, I’ll see you guys soon. Go, Terps!”
Masonius had appeared in nine games, was regarded as one of the top defensive players for the Terps (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten), and had ranked second in total blocks with eight, fourth in rebounds at 5.6 per game and eighth in points at 6.4 per game.
During media availability Wednesday, coach Brenda Frese said an MRI exam on Tuesday revealed the tear.
“Obviously, received some tough news,” Frese said. “It was confirmed with a MRI yesterday that Faith Masonius has torn her left ACL in Sunday’s game. So, it was [a] non-contact injury. Obviously, we’re disappointed, but blessed to really have a tremendous rehab team here that we know. Given the person that Faith is and how hard she works, we know she’ll be back and ready for us coming next season.”
Masonius had been part of a solid eight-player rotation for Maryland. Junior guard Diamond Miller has played in four games and is still working her way back from a knee injury, but the loss of Masonius means the team will rely more on freshman guard Shyanne Sellers, sophomore guard Taisiya Kozlova and freshman forward Emma Chardon to add to its productivity.
“Now as we just got Diamond back, to have a hit like this with Faith was obviously extremely disappointing,” Frese said. “But like we talked about today in practice, no one has to do it alone. I mean, it’s going to have to be by committee. … Her voice, her energy, the way she leads for us, I mean, [we need] that ownership to be kind of be picked up collectively by the team.”
PENN STATE@NO. 10 MARYLAND
Thursday, 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network