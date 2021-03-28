Faith Masonius excels in her role as ‘unsung hero’ — and just what Maryland women’s basketball needs

Masonius’ scoring average lingers below double-digits (6.9) for no other reason than her role is whatever Maryland needs her to be at the time. Her 54.4% field-goal shooting is the second best on the team, and that’s with double the chances the percentage leader, Alaysia Styles, has taken. Masonius proves time and time again she’s more than capable of scoring 10 points or more, as she did 10 times this season. The 6-foot-1 swing player exemplified just how dangerous a shooter she can be when she had 16 points against No. 7 Alabama in the NCAA second round on Wednesday, to become the Terps’ second-leading scorer on the afternoon.