xml:space="preserve">
ESPN’s College GameDay will be at Maryland Saturday. Here’s what you need to know if you want to attend.

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 28, 2020 8:35 AM

The No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball team will host No. 24 Michigan State Saturday evening in a nationally televised game. Earlier in the day, ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be taped at the University of Maryland for the first time since 2005.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to be in attendance for Saturday morning’s live taping of the college basketball show.

Date

Saturday, Feb 29

Time

Xfinity doors open at 9:30 a.m., show airs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

Students should enter through Gate F. The general public should enter through Gates A, B and E.

Seating chart for College GameDay at the University of Maryland.
Cost

Admission is free and open to everyone.

Parking

Terrapin Trail Garage, Lot 9B and Lot 4B. Parking is also free in select lots around Xfinity Center.

Parking for the Michigan State game will begin at 4 p.m. in Xfinity Center parking lots. Fans attending College GameDay must move their vehicles prior to 4 p.m.

Clear Bag Policy

Maryland’s clear bag policy will be enforced for College GameDay.

