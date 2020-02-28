ESPN’s College GameDay will be at Maryland Saturday. Here’s what you need to know if you want to attend.

The No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball team will host No. 24 Michigan State Saturday evening in a nationally televised game. Earlier in the day, ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be taped at the University of Maryland for the first time since 2005.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to be in attendance for Saturday morning’s live taping of the college basketball show.
Date
Saturday, Feb 29
Time
Xfinity doors open at 9:30 a.m., show airs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where
Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
Students should enter through Gate F. The general public should enter through Gates A, B and E.
Cost
Admission is free and open to everyone.
Parking
Terrapin Trail Garage, Lot 9B and Lot 4B. Parking is also free in select lots around Xfinity Center.
Parking for the Michigan State game will begin at 4 p.m. in Xfinity Center parking lots. Fans attending College GameDay must move their vehicles prior to 4 p.m.
Clear Bag Policy
Maryland’s clear bag policy will be enforced for College GameDay.