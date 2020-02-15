ESPN’s Jay Bilas on Mark Turgeon, Maryland’s NCAA tournament chances and the state of college basketball

Well, there is a clear-cut No. 1 and that’s Baylor. They’ve held it for quite some time. But No. 1 and best team are two different things. I don’t know what the tournament is going to hold. We don’t have any super-dominant teams as we’ve had in certain years in the past. Each year takes on a narrative and this year’s narrative seems to be, “Anybody can win,” which I don’t believe. Anybody can certainly lose, but not anybody can win. You have basically the same teams, even though you have a couple of different teams with Dayton, San Diego State, up near the top. But other than that, you have the same teams, same conferences that are dominating.